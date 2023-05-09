Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 611,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,938. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average of $209.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

