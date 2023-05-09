Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,374,000 after acquiring an additional 735,200 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. 2,167,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

