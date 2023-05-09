Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

EMR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. 651,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.