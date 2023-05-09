Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.06. 504,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.