SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.69. 1,087,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,646. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average of $333.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

