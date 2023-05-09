Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Spin Master has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $39.01.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
