Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stagwell Stock Down 7.9 %

Stagwell stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 842,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

STGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stagwell by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.