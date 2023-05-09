State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

