Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Reaches $5.94 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $89.67 million and $5.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,752.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00289266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00560478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00067136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00436928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00150655 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,619,418 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

