Stifel Nicolaus Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $25.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PTLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Portillo’s Stock Down 2.1 %

PTLO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Portillo’s has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.48 million, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Portillo’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

