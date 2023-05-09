Stifel Nicolaus Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$12.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

TSE:OBE opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.37. The company has a market cap of C$696.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.75. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.67.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. The business had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.4816176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

