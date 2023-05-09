StockNews.com Downgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 668.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

