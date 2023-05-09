StockNews.com Downgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.
New Jersey Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.
New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 668.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.