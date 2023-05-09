StockNews.com Downgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.