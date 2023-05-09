StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
LCNB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.
