StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

