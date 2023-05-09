StockNews.com Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.75. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $541.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256,797 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

