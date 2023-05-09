StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Buy

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of Banco Santander stock remained flat at $3.48 on Tuesday. 3,106,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 293,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

