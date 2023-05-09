STP Price Tops $0.0443 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. STP has a market cap of $86.01 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,661.25 or 1.00015932 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04389542 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,104,311.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

