Stratis Price Tops $0.49 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001771 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.20 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.82 or 0.06678856 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,938,453 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

