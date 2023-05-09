Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

