Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 105 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.61. 733,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.