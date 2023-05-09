Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Sunrun Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,089,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,603 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after buying an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 19.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,805,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,680,000 after buying an additional 628,042 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

