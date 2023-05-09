Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.96 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 315,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 390,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Sylvamo Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Meyers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sylvamo by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

