Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58. The stock has a market cap of C$591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.53.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.62 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.0808 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.