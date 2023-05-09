Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 665 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 249,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,295. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

