Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 312,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 1,505,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

