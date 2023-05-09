Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Public Storage by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $298.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

