Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 497,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

