Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,167,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.