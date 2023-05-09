Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.45. 2,111,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $437.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.18. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

