Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 489 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $18.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,728.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,529.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,484.30. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,734.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

