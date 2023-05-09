TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

