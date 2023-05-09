TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after buying an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

