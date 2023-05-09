TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.82.

Shares of T opened at C$27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.87.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.1201248 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

