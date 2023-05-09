TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0157

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $153.83 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,907,096 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,503,159 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

