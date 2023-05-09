Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

TRNO stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 743,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

