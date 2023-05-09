Tesco PLC (TSCDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.91) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Further Reading

