Tesco PLC (TSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tesco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.23. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,830.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Tesco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesco

In other Tesco news, insider Caroline Silver bought 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($47,318.61). Insiders have acquired 15,161 shares of company stock worth $3,791,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesco Company Profile

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 310 ($3.91) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 312 ($3.94).

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.