Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.31. 36,904,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,593,969. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $530.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

