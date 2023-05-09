Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

