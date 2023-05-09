The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $79,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $118.36. The stock had a trading volume of 752,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,968. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

