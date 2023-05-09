The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

