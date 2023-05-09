The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 8,209,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,853. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

