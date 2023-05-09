The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.09.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

