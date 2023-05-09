The New Germany Fund, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

