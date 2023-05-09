The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Connolly Sarah T.’s 5th Largest Position

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.1% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.10. 2,008,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

