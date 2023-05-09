Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $271.76 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,130,053,809 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

