Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$162.25 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$180.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company has a market cap of C$76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

