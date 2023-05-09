Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Thryv Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Thryv has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the third quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Thryv by 56.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Thryv in the third quarter worth $83,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
