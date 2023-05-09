Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Thryv has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the third quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Thryv by 56.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Thryv in the third quarter worth $83,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

