Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.16. 141,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

