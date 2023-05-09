TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.16

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$143.16 and last traded at C$142.78, with a volume of 52374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$136.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6091644 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About TMX Group

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.