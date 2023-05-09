TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.16

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$143.16 and last traded at C$142.78, with a volume of 52374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$136.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
